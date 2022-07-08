Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Precautionary boil water notice lifted for Jackson, Byram well water connections

(Source: Alabama Extension)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The precautionary boil water notice has been lifted for all of Jackson’s well water connections, including the city of Byram and areas of Hinds County served by the city of Jackson Maddox Road well water system.

The information comes from a press release given by the city of Jackson on Friday afternoon.

On June 24, the entire city of Jackson was placed under a boil water notice due to water pressure issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant.

As a result of recent issues, the EPA is requesting documents to determine whether the city is in compliance with National Primary Drinking Water Regulations.

The boil water notice remains in effect for Jackson’s surface water connections.

