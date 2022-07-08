LIVE: Special hearing over garbage controversy to determine if mayor can veto a council no-vote

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A special judge is hosting a hearing Friday on the city of Jackson’s garbage controversy.

At the heart of the matter is whether the mayor can veto a negative action of a city council.

If the judge rules in favor of the mayor, the ruling could change how local governments across the state operate.

If the judge rules in favor of the council, it would negate the city’s trash-hauling contract with Richard’s Disposal.

The council voted down the one-year emergency contract with the New Orleans-based firm multiple times in the spring.

However, the mayor vetoed the actions, and Richard’s began picking up residential trash on April 1.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.