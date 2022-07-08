LIVE: Special hearing over garbage controversy to determine if mayor can veto a council no-vote

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Special hearing over garbage controversy to determine if mayor can veto a council no-vote

(WDAM)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A special judge is hosting a hearing Friday on the city of Jackson’s garbage controversy.

Click here to watch.

At the heart of the matter is whether the mayor can veto a negative action of a city council.

If the judge rules in favor of the mayor, the ruling could change how local governments across the state operate.

If the judge rules in favor of the council, it would negate the city’s trash-hauling contract with Richard’s Disposal.

The council voted down the one-year emergency contract with the New Orleans-based firm multiple times in the spring.

However, the mayor vetoed the actions, and Richard’s began picking up residential trash on April 1.

