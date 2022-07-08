Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure

FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the prime minister's office for a cabinet meeting in Tokyo on Sept. 16, 2020. Japan’s NHK TV says on Friday, July 7, 2022, former Prime Minister Abe apparently was shot at and collapsed during a campaign speech.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed bleeding and was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday.

NHK says Abe was rushed to a hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Warren Co. man was shot to death in his front yard. His wife and son have now been arrested.
A Warren Co. man was shot to death in his front yard. His wife and son have now been arrested.
Deshawn Davis Sr.
Father and son arrested for shooting 11-year-old on July 4, victim in critical condition
Missing Mississippi man’s dog found in Alcorn County
Missing Mississippi man’s dog found in Alcorn County
Jackson Police Department
17-year-old victim won’t say who shot him, JPD says
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden is expected to formalize instructions to the Departments of...
Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access
Doctors offer tips on how to stay safe and cool while being outdoors.
Doctors offer tips on how to stay safe and cool while being outdoors
Water sampling begins again as boil water notice continues.
Water sampling begins again as boil water notice continues
WLBT at 10p