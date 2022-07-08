Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Jackson water distribution slated for 10 a.m. Saturday

(WJRT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson will host another bottled water giveaway at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The event will take place on July 9 at Triumph the Church & Kingdom at the intersection of North Flag Chapel Road and Queen Marie Lane.

Water will be limited to one case per vehicle. The distribution will continue until supplies run out.

As of Friday afternoon, the majority of customers in the city of Jackson remain under a boil water notice.

The notice was lifted for about 6,000 connections on the water well system. However, tens of thousands of customers on the city’s surface water system remain under notice.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinds Co. man faces 30 years after fathering child with 16-year-old
Deshawn Davis Sr.
Father and son arrested for shooting 11-year-old on July 4, victim in critical condition
Arrest made in former state Rep. Ashley Henley's death
Bond set, posted for man accused of killing former state lawmaker Ashley Henley
15-year-old charged with murder after 2-year-old shot in Cleveland, Miss.
Friends of drowning victim remember him as fun, outgoing and caring.
Friends of Jelani Porter remember him as a fun, outgoing, and caring person

Latest News

Four suspects charged in connection to death of man in Holmes County
Supreme Court denies abortion clinic’s motion for expedited review
Alert Day in place Saturday for dangerous heat.
Peyton's Friday Evening Forecast
Precautionary boil water notice lifted for Jackson, Byram well water connections