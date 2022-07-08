Jackson water distribution slated for 10 a.m. Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson will host another bottled water giveaway at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The event will take place on July 9 at Triumph the Church & Kingdom at the intersection of North Flag Chapel Road and Queen Marie Lane.

Water will be limited to one case per vehicle. The distribution will continue until supplies run out.

As of Friday afternoon, the majority of customers in the city of Jackson remain under a boil water notice.

The notice was lifted for about 6,000 connections on the water well system. However, tens of thousands of customers on the city’s surface water system remain under notice.

