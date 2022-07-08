Four suspects charged in connection to death of man in Holmes County

HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Four people have been charged in connection to the death of George Brandon Foster.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March says Foster was shot and killed last Saturday. He was found dead in a car in the middle of Castalian Springs Road.

According to Sheriff March, two of the suspects are charged with murder, while the other two suspects face accessory charges.

The names of the suspects are expected to be released tonight.

