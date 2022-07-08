FBI and JPD work jointly in arrests, prosecuting offenders in federal court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - JPD’s partnership with the FBI is a game-changer for the department plagued with nearly daily gun violence. Law enforcement in the Capital City now has access to federal resources that Jackson’s chief says are opening up new avenues for crime-fighting.

“We’re standing shoulder to shoulder, and we’re making arrests,” said Jackson Police Department Chief James Davis.

The shoulder he is talking about is that of FBI Special Agent In Charge Jermicha Fomby. The 48-year-old arrived in Jackson from Washington D.C nine months ago. One day later the former FBI Chief of Violent Crimes was offering the agency’s services to the chief. They are using intelligence and manpower and analyzing the suspects involved in carjackings, robberies, and homicides.

“We look at identifying if there are common actors who are operating within those areas,” said Fomby. “If we do then we bring that back to the table and use those to assist Jackson P.D. in this case in [the] prosecution of their cases”.

Chief Davis said the federal assistance with prosecution allows the department to avoid the backlog in the state court and at the state crime lab.

“As partners, we have indicted 11 individuals, very dangerous individuals that are off the streets of Jackson,” said Davis. “And currently right now they have adopted 26 additional cases”

Fomby recently sent Chief Davis to training at the National Executive Institute in Scotland and the FBI in Quantico, Virginia.

“I learned about all that the FBI had to offer to local police departments, and I’m strategizing on how to use those resources in tapping into those resources to address our violent crime here,” said Davis.

JPD’s CAT team and the FBI’s Violent Gun Reduction Interdiction Program are focusing on gun crimes. The FBI is currently identifying criminal enterprises in the city and will use the RICO and Violent Crimes Acts in prosecution in federal court.

