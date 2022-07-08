Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

FBI and JPD work jointly in arrests, prosecuting offenders in federal court

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - JPD’s partnership with the FBI is a game-changer for the department plagued with nearly daily gun violence. Law enforcement in the Capital City now has access to federal resources that Jackson’s chief says are opening up new avenues for crime-fighting.

“We’re standing shoulder to shoulder, and we’re making arrests,” said Jackson Police Department Chief James Davis.

The shoulder he is talking about is that of FBI Special Agent In Charge Jermicha Fomby. The 48-year-old arrived in Jackson from Washington D.C nine months ago. One day later the former FBI Chief of Violent Crimes was offering the agency’s services to the chief. They are using intelligence and manpower and analyzing the suspects involved in carjackings, robberies, and homicides.

“We look at identifying if there are common actors who are operating within those areas,” said Fomby. “If we do then we bring that back to the table and use those to assist Jackson P.D. in this case in [the] prosecution of their cases”.

Chief Davis said the federal assistance with prosecution allows the department to avoid the backlog in the state court and at the state crime lab.

“As partners, we have indicted 11 individuals, very dangerous individuals that are off the streets of Jackson,” said Davis. “And currently right now they have adopted 26 additional cases”

Fomby recently sent Chief Davis to training at the National Executive Institute in Scotland and the FBI in Quantico, Virginia.

“I learned about all that the FBI had to offer to local police departments, and I’m strategizing on how to use those resources in tapping into those resources to address our violent crime here,” said Davis.

JPD’s CAT team and the FBI’s Violent Gun Reduction Interdiction Program are focusing on gun crimes. The FBI is currently identifying criminal enterprises in the city and will use the RICO and Violent Crimes Acts in prosecution in federal court.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Warren Co. man was shot to death in his front yard. His wife and son have now been arrested.
A Warren Co. man was shot to death in his front yard. His wife and son have now been arrested.
Deshawn Davis Sr.
Father and son arrested for shooting 11-year-old on July 4, victim in critical condition
Missing Mississippi man’s dog found in Alcorn County
Missing Mississippi man’s dog found in Alcorn County
Jackson Police Department
17-year-old victim won’t say who shot him, JPD says
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline

Latest News

Trigger Law takes effect today.
With Mississippi trigger law in effect, pregnancy resource centers see increased calls
Byram residents struggle with Jackson's water crisis.
Byram residents struggle with Jackson’s water crisis
Omari discusses the city's latest water crisis with the press.
City leaders speak publicly about causes of latest boil water notices, conservation notice
Hinds Co. man faces 30 years after fathering child with 16-year-old