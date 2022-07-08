Byram residents struggle with Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Byram is feeling the impact for Jackson’s on going water crisis. Mayor Richard White said his residents are getting tired of paying for Jackson services that aren’t unusable.

”I have not been contacted by anybody in Jackson and let me know, one way or the other, what’s going on? Not one person,” Mayor White said.

It’s been over 30 days since Mayor White has heard from anyone in the capital city about the ongoing water issues.

“It’s frustrating I mean, if I had something to tell people that was encouraging, I would like to know that. I need to know, so I can prepare like, I didn’t know I was gonna have to buy bottled water,” Mayor White said.

Due to Byram still being connected to Jackson’s water lines, several residents, like Bobbie Lockhart, are having to depend on water drives and the store’s for cases of water. Without them, she’d struggle.

“I use the bottled water like if I’m gonna make grits for breakfast for my husband, I’ll use bottled water. And then for the coffee, I already know it takes three bottles of water to make a pot of coffee,” Lockhart explained.

Mayor White said the city of Jackson provided two pallets of water to be distributed on Thursday morning. Lockhart said she was one of the lucky few who were able to receive a case.

“I talked to a fireman and he said he only had two flats. And I said two flats? I said, that’s not enough water for all of these people here. I said, half the people in line won’t get any water,” Lockhart said.

According to the Mayor, only about 20 families were able to get a single case of water.

Mayor White said this crisis and lack of communication from the capital is more than enough evidence for Byram to quickly get its own water system and separate from Jackson.

“I think we could do better. And I think it’s because it’s been, the can has been kicked down the road so many times they can’t find the can no more. They kept putting it off,” Mayor White said.

“I think it’s terrible to be living in the United States and Jackson, Mississippi, especially. I’m just shocked that you know about the water situation is terrible,” Lockhart said.

At the press conference for the city of Jackson, 3 on your side asked city leaders what they had to say about the lack of communication with Byram -- no comment was given.

For the time being, Mayor White said he is going to be organizing water drives for his residents in the coming days.

