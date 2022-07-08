Connect. Shop. Support Local.
ALERT DAY: heat stress levels to hit peak Friday, Saturday

First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Amid mostly to partly sunny skies, expect highs in the lower to middle 90s. With the recent rains and stagnant tropical air, humidity levels will be in critical territory, that could yield ‘feels like’ temperatures over 110 during the peak heating of the day. A few stray storms can’t be ruled out Friday, but more areas than not will stay dry. Lows will bottom out in the middle 70s. By late Saturday – a front will approach the region, sparking better chances for showers and storms to lead into Sunday. A few of the storms late Saturday could be strong and gusty as they move in.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances will stick around, mainly south of I-20 for Sunday with a small burst of drier air briefly. By Monday, the heat and humidity rolls right back into place. An upper disturbance will drift overhead by late Tuesday into Wednesday, kicking up another uptick in rain chances through mid-next week. Highs will top out in the lower 90s, though ‘feels like’ temperatures will continue to run in elevated levels. By late week, highs will run in the upper 80s to near 90.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

