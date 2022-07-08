ALERT DAY: dangerous heat levels to continue into Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While there is a slight chance for a few pop-up downpours over the next few hours to cool a few of us off, most spots will remain steamy and dry. An Alert Day continues this evening for central and southwest MS over the persistent heat and humidity. Temperatures will begin to drop off after sunset this evening, but it will be a slow and gradual “cool” down. Expect overnight lows to bottom out in the middle and upper 70s by the early morning hours.

Saturday will also be an Alert Day as dangerous heat levels continue into the start of our weekend. High temperatures are expected to rise to the middle to upper 90s with heat index values peaking around 110 to 115 degrees. Continue to stay cool, hydrated, and use caution if you plan on spending long periods of time outdoors tomorrow! The good news is we will see somewhat of relief over the weekend as a front sinks in across the area late Saturday. This boundary will bring a better chance for showers and storms, mainly into tomorrow evening with a couple of storms potentially being string to severe.

The heat will be knocked down a bit into Sunday with highs the lower 90s. Showers and storms will also be possible, especially south of I-20, with the front still draped overhead. Monday will likely be mainly quiet for most of us before rain chance tick upward by mid-week with highs only in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

