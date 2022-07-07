Supervisors vote down request to spend $2M in ARPA money on White Oak Creek

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A press conference is slated for 10:30 Thursday morning to discuss a recent vote by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors denying additional funding to repair shore walls along White Oak Creek.

Supervisors Robert Graham and David Archie are expected to brief media on Carolwood Drive, a Northeast Jackson neighborhood that has been severely impacted by erosion from the body of water.

The news conference comes just days after the board voted 3-2 to deny providing an additional $2 million in county American Rescue Plan Act funding for the project.

Graham, who represents the Carolwood area, asked for the allocation on top of the $2 million the state had set aside for erosion control work along the creek during the 2022 Legislative Session.

The award came to the county through the state’s Capital Expense Fund. No matching dollars are required, State Sen. John Horhn said.

On Monday, Graham pushed back when President Credell Calhoun said the county should hold off on approving it.

Graham could not be reached for a follow-up comment after the meeting.

“There’s no reason for this to be held at this particular point... We owe it to the residents of District 1 to do what we’re supposed to as it relates to (getting) this done,” he said. “There’s absolutely no reason this should be held, other than pure politics.”

Calhoun, the board president, said he would like to save ARPA funds to address water problems in the capital city.

Jackson has been under boil water notice for nearly two weeks. It also is under a water conservation notice, due, in part, to problems that have occurred at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.

“We’re trying real hard to solve the water crisis,” Calhoun said after the meeting. “We have had many water crises in the city of Jackson and we’re trying to help with that.”

Calhoun said the county would look at finding additional funds for White Oak Creek, adding that he wasn’t sure whether ARPA money could be used for erosion projects.

ARPA is the American Rescue Plan Act. The county is slated to receive approximately $45 million in direct ARPA allocations from the federal government.

Any Rescue Plan funds the county uses to help shore up water infrastructure issues in the city could be reimbursed under new guidelines recently handed down by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

Calhoun wasn’t sure if erosion projects would qualify for that reimbursement.

At the same time, he said it would probably take the county several months, if not longer, to spend the $2 million it already has for the project. “by the time we get done spending that, we’ll probably have some more (money),” he said. “Right now, water is our No. 1 priority in the city of Jackson.”

So far about 66 percent of the county’s ARPA dollars have been allocated.

Erosion along the creek has been a problem in Northeast Jackson for years.

The creek runs from south Madison County, takes in drainage from the Dinsmor area, runs under Highland Colony Parkway and I-220, and behind the Target shopping center at County Line Road and I-55.

From there, it cuts under I-55, crosses Adkins Boulevard and Ridgewood Road, and runs through several Northeast Jackson neighborhoods as it meanders to Hanging Moss Creek.

Along the way, the creek runs directly between River Thames Road and Carolwood Drive and has eroded numerous properties there.

One man told WLBT last year that he had lost between eight and 12 feet of his backyard as a result of erosion in the last two years.

“We already know we have a problem retaining white folks in Hinds County, especially in Jackson,” District 2 Supervisor David Archie said, speaking to the board Monday. “For you to say that you don’t think we should provide these moneys for this project, I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Carolwood is located in a more affluent part of the city, with Archie saying the homes there are some of the most expensive in the county.

“If this board votes that down, saying this is not going to happen in Northeast Jackson, I can imagine the phone calls you’ll get Credell Calhoun because I’m certainly going to put it on you.”

The board voted down the measure on a 2-3 vote, with Calhoun and Supervisors Vern Gavin and Bobby McGowan voting against it.

Calhoun attempted to speak about the matter after the vote but was cut off by Graham.

Said Calhoun, “I did mention...”

“There’s no point in you mentioning anything else about that. I’ll move on to my next item,” Graham said.

Jackson City Council President Ashby Foote has been a longtime proponent of addressing erosion along the creek.

He was disappointed the county didn’t provide the additional funding.

He said the $4 million likely would have been able to shore up erosion along much of the creek in Hinds County, including in the Carolwood and Tougaloo areas.

“We wanted to take the work from the northern edge of Hinds County to where it runs into Tougaloo,” he said. “That’s where we came up with the $4 million.”

Foote said an estimate from the former city engineer showed that it would take $2 million to fix the creek from Old Canton Road to Adkins Boulevard.

The Ward 1 representative was not sure if that cost has changed due to inflation.

“I hate that we don’t have the $4 million at this time,” Foote said. “Hopefully, the board will go ahead and get some engineering and design work done, so we can know what the cost is going to be.”

County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said there’s no timeline on when the county will begin and said several questions remain. Among them, he was also unsure what section of the creek the county would spend the funds on. He was also unsure whether the county needed any easements to access the creek.

Many homeowners would likely have to give the county permission to access the creek from their yards before any work crews could come on their properties.

