State’s only abortion clinic files petition to re-open next week

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Thursday, the Jackson Women’s Health Organization filed a petition in the Mississippi Supreme Court asking it to take steps to allow JWHO’s Clinic to re-open next week.

They also asked the Court to suspend enforcement of Mississippi’s trigger ban and six-week ban regarding abortion.

There are only two exceptions in that law: protection of the life of the mother, and rape when there’s a formal charge.

The clinic closed Wednesday ahead of the trigger law going into effect.

Earlier this week, a chancery judge denied the Jackson Women’s Health Organization’s request to block the state’s trigger law.

Judge Debbra Halford denied the request, in part, saying that the Mississippi Supreme Court, not the chancery court, decides matters of constitutionality.

“While the clinic has been forced to stop scheduling patients and providing abortions, we are asking the Mississippi Supreme Court to block that ban and the related Six-Week Ban and let the clinic reopen as soon as possible,” said Rob McDuff of the Mississippi Center for Justice and one of the clinic’s attorneys. “We are doing all we can to allow the clinic to keep serving patients.”

