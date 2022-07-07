Natchez Police searching for suspects in what chief says is a retaliation shooting

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says he’s very upset over a shooting that occurred Tuesday night, and he’s using all the resources he has to find out who is responsible.

According to the chief, officers responded to a “shots fired” call in the Maplewood Lane and Beechwood Lane area.

Neighbors reported that a man in a silver or light-colored older model Nissan began firing from inside the car toward a group of male juveniles walking along the street.

Daughtry says the four juveniles, who were on Maplewood at the time, were not hit.

A 94-year-old woman’s home was also struck during the shooting, but she was not injured.

The chief says the shooting was an apparent act of retaliation between rival groups.

Contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 442-5001 if you have more information.

