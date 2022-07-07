Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Natchez Police searching for suspects in what chief says is a retaliation shooting

Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.(None)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says he’s very upset over a shooting that occurred Tuesday night, and he’s using all the resources he has to find out who is responsible.

According to the chief, officers responded to a “shots fired” call in the Maplewood Lane and Beechwood Lane area.

Neighbors reported that a man in a silver or light-colored older model Nissan began firing from inside the car toward a group of male juveniles walking along the street.

Daughtry says the four juveniles, who were on Maplewood at the time, were not hit.

A 94-year-old woman’s home was also struck during the shooting, but she was not injured.

The chief says the shooting was an apparent act of retaliation between rival groups.

Contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 442-5001 if you have more information.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co.
Tributes pour in for teen who drowned in Lake Caroline over July 4th weekend
Tributes pour in for teen who drowned in Lake Caroline over July 4th weekend
Multiple businesses in downtown Jackson vandalized over July 4th weekend
Multiple businesses in downtown Jackson vandalized over July 4th weekend
A Warren Co. man was shot to death in his front yard. His wife and son have now been arrested.
A Warren Co. man was shot to death in his front yard. His wife and son have now been arrested.

Latest News

Man shot, killed in his front yard in Warren County
Man shot, killed in his front yard in Warren County
Last day of operation for Jackson abortion clinic.
Mississippi’s last remaining abortion clinic closes ahead of state’s trigger law taking effect
A tree has fallen into White Oak Creek after erosion washed away the soil around it.
Supervisors vote down request to spend $2M in ARPA money on White Oak Creek
Math tutors needed for JPS students this fall.
National educational non-profit is hiring math tutors for JPS