Hinds Co. man faces 30 years after fathering child with 16-year-old

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County man is facing 30 years behind bars after fathering a child with a 16-year-old in 2016.

In 2021, Donald Quinn was convicted of the sexual battery of a minor before the Hinds County Circuit Court.

During the three-day trial, evidence was presented that in January of 2016, Quinn, who was then 44 years old, had sexual relations with a 16-year-old girl.

The girl became pregnant and DNA results proved that Quinn was the father.

Quinn, who is now 49, is scheduled to be sentenced on July 21. He faces a maximum sentence of 30 years behind bars and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Quinn will remain in the custody of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office until sentencing.

