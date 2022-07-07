Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Gulfport officer charged with DUI in city vehicle

The off duty Gulfport Police detective was in his city-assigned vehicle when he was pulled over...
The off duty Gulfport Police detective was in his city-assigned vehicle when he was pulled over and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol.(MGN/Pixabay)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport Police officer was charged with DUI early Thursday morning while driving his city-assigned vehicle.

Around 2:50 a.m., troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were investigating a vehicle that left the road near Highway 605 and Highway 67. That’s when they found Gulfport Police Detective Manuel Santos behind the wheel of his city vehicle.

Troopers conducted a sobriety test and charged Santos with driving while under the influence of alcohol.

According to the Gulfport Police Department, which released the information on the incident, Santos was off duty at the time of the arrest. He’s now on personal leave from his job while the department conducts an internal investigation.

