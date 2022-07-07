Fontaine Avenue home a total loss after fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Firefighters in Jackson battled a raging fire at a home on Fontaine Avenue Thursday morning.

The blaze broke out just before 4 a.m.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Arman said initial reports indicated that people were trapped inside the home, but Arman said those reports proved to be untrue.

The home was fully engulfed in flames before firefighters arrived.

It’s a total loss.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

