First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday’s high reached 93 degrees which is pretty close to the average high of 92. The average low is 72 this time of year. We are running above normal on rainfall for the month as well. The new drought update is out and is showing much of our area under dry conditions, which should only get worse over the coming days. There is no activity predicted to develop in the tropics over the next 3 to 5 days. Alert Days continue for our area as we have dangerous combinations of heat and humidity Friday and Saturday afternoons and evenings. Expect partly sunny skies with only a slight chance for showers over the next couple of days. The high temperatures will reach the middle 90s and the humidity will place us closer to 110 degrees with the heat index. The excessive heat will subside a little bit Sunday as the chance for showers increases. However, more similar heat will return during next week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.