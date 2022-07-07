Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday’s high reached 93 degrees which is pretty close to the average high of 92.  The average low is 72 this time of year.  We are running above normal on rainfall for the month as well.  The new drought update is out and is showing much of our area under dry conditions, which should only get worse over the coming days.  There is no activity predicted to develop in the tropics over the next 3 to 5 days.  Alert Days continue for our area as we have dangerous combinations of heat and humidity Friday and Saturday afternoons and evenings.  Expect partly sunny skies with only a slight chance for showers over the next couple of days.  The high temperatures will reach the middle 90s and the humidity will place us closer to 110 degrees with the heat index.  The excessive heat will subside a little bit Sunday as the chance for showers increases.  However, more similar heat will return during next week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

A Warren Co. man was shot to death in his front yard. His wife and son have now been arrested.
A Warren Co. man was shot to death in his front yard. His wife and son have now been arrested.
Deshawn Davis Sr.
Father and son arrested for shooting 11-year-old on July 4, victim in critical condition
Missing Mississippi man’s dog found in Alcorn County
Missing Mississippi man’s dog found in Alcorn County
Jackson Police Department
17-year-old victim won’t say who shot him, JPD says
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline

Latest News

Conditions outdoors will be brutal as Humidity and Temperatures soar the next few days. Heat...
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Alert Day is in motion today thru Sunday due to the Dangerous Heat Levels we are expecting across the South. Take precautions outdoors and drink plenty of water.
Fontaine Avenue home a total loss after fire
Fontaine Avenue home a total loss after fire
Thursday is an Alert Day due to excessive heat in the forecast.
Dangerous heat, humidity combo make Thursday an Alert Day
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: searing heat, humidity cranks up late week