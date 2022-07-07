Fire chief says search for Wade Davis starting over after receiving ‘new leads’

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Wade Davis, 77, was last seen on June 22 while walking his dog, Buddy, near his Rienzi, Mississippi, home.

Early Wednesday, Buddy was found and returned to family members. Buddy is doing well and the discovery of Davis’ dog has given family and search crews renewed hope.

“We got new information. That’s why we’re back out to start the search over. Got new leads,” said Biggersville Fire Chief Kerry Cummings.

Search crews are using a grid system to look for Mr. Davis.

“We pick an area, assign a GPS marker for the location, assign a team, go in, line people up in a formation, search through marked grids. We’re looking for any type of evidence that may point us in the direction of where he may have gone or where he may be located,” said Bryan Wood, training officer with the Kossuth Fire Department.

There have been a lot of offers to help in the search efforts for Davis, but if those type of volunteers are needed, a call will be put out on the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

“When we need volunteers, we will ask. If you put a lot of untrained people into the woods this far into the game, and they don’t know what they’re doing, evidence, clues that may come between rain showers can be destroyed by people who don’t know what they’re looking for, who haven’t been trained,” Wood said.

Many challenges face the search teams, such as dense, wooded areas, along with the heat and humidity.

The community has provided water, ice and food, and agencies in and outside of Alcorn County are helping, along with a group called “Gulf Search and Rescue” who have experience in search and rescue operations.

If you have any information that you believe could help authorities, call the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department at 662-286-5521.

