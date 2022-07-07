Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Dangerous heat, humidity combo make Thursday an Alert Day

Thursday is an Alert Day due to excessive heat in the forecast.
Thursday is an Alert Day due to excessive heat in the forecast.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday is an Alert Day due to excessive heat in the forecast.

The best way to beat the heat is to stay indoors, but if you have to be outside over the next few days, here’s what you need to know.

  • Wear loose, lightweight clothing, and a hat if you’re working outside.
  • Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.
  • Don’t use the stove or oven to cook - it will make you and your house hotter.
  • Limit your outdoor activity, especially midday when the sun is hottest.
  • Wear and reapply sunscreen as indicated on the package.
  • Pace your activity. Start activities slow and pick up the pace gradually.
  • Schedule workouts and practices earlier or later in the day when the temperature is cooler.
  • Monitor a teammate’s condition, and have someone do the same for you.

See our hour-by-hour forecast here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Warren Co. man was shot to death in his front yard. His wife and son have now been arrested.
A Warren Co. man was shot to death in his front yard. His wife and son have now been arrested.
Missing Mississippi man’s dog found in Alcorn County
Missing Mississippi man’s dog found in Alcorn County
Jackson Police Department
17-year-old victim won’t say who shot him, JPD says
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in back on July 4

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: searing heat, humidity cranks up late week
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: dangerous heat, humidity combination continues late week
Arrest made in former state Rep. Ashley Henley's death
Arrest made in murder of former state lawmaker Ashley Henley, but family remains skeptical
Friends of drowning victim remember him as fun, outgoing and caring.
Friends of Jelani Porter remember him as a fun, outgoing, and caring person