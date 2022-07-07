Dangerous heat, humidity combo make Thursday an Alert Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday is an Alert Day due to excessive heat in the forecast.

The best way to beat the heat is to stay indoors, but if you have to be outside over the next few days, here’s what you need to know.

Wear loose, lightweight clothing, and a hat if you’re working outside.

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Don’t use the stove or oven to cook - it will make you and your house hotter.

Limit your outdoor activity, especially midday when the sun is hottest.

Wear and reapply sunscreen as indicated on the package.

Pace your activity. Start activities slow and pick up the pace gradually.

Schedule workouts and practices earlier or later in the day when the temperature is cooler.

Monitor a teammate’s condition, and have someone do the same for you.

