Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Clarksdale woman arrested for child abuse after 1-month-old dies

Olandria Cotton
Olandria Cotton(Clarksdale Police)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - Clarksdale Police Department arrested a woman after her one-month-old child died on July 4.

It happened at a home on Walnut Street. Two days later, the baby’s mother was arrested.

Olandria Cotton, 23, is charged with felony child deprivation of necessaries with substantial harm.

Her bond was set at $20,000.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Warren Co. man was shot to death in his front yard. His wife and son have now been arrested.
A Warren Co. man was shot to death in his front yard. His wife and son have now been arrested.
Deshawn Davis Sr.
Father and son arrested for shooting 11-year-old on July 4, victim in critical condition
Missing Mississippi man’s dog found in Alcorn County
Missing Mississippi man’s dog found in Alcorn County
Jackson Police Department
17-year-old victim won’t say who shot him, JPD says
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline

Latest News

Fire chief says search for Wade Davis starting over after receiving ‘new leads’
Fire chief says search for Wade Davis starting over after receiving ‘new leads’
Church fire determined to be arson one month after fire broke out
State’s only abortion clinic files petition to re-open next week
City officials provide update on Jackson’s city-wide boil water notice