City officials to provide update on Jackson’s city-wide boil water notice

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City officials provided an update on the city-wide boil water notice on Thursday, which went into effect nearly two weeks ago.

Earlier this week, officials stated that the level of turbidity in the water was still not where it needed to be in order for the boil water notice to end.

The boil water notice, officials said, would remain in place until acceptable levels were reached.

“The City cannot commit to a specific timeline,” officials said, “but the goal is to be off the notice by the end of the week.”

