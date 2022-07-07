Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Church fire determined to be arson one month after fire broke out

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than a month after an early morning fire broke out at a Jackson church, fire investigators have deemed it an arson.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon of Jackson’s Fire Department confirmed that someone intentionally set a fire inside We Care Church on Colonial Drive, near Terry Road.

In a June interview with Pastor Charlie Clark, the clergyman said he got a tip about possible theft right before the fire.

“A neighbor said they saw people coming out of the church with some goods from the church - with basket loads of stuff, so we don’t really know what happened right now, but we’re just going to stay in faith,” Clark said at the time.

Fire investigators confirm there was an individual taking some type of material out of the church right before the fire started.

JFD says it has video of the individual but it’s not available to the media. Investigators have not released the identity of the individual and the church has yet to estimate its damages.

If you have any information, you are asked to call JFD’s Arson Internal Affairs Division at (601) 960-1498.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Warren Co. man was shot to death in his front yard. His wife and son have now been arrested.
A Warren Co. man was shot to death in his front yard. His wife and son have now been arrested.
Deshawn Davis Sr.
Father and son arrested for shooting 11-year-old on July 4, victim in critical condition
Missing Mississippi man’s dog found in Alcorn County
Missing Mississippi man’s dog found in Alcorn County
Jackson Police Department
17-year-old victim won’t say who shot him, JPD says
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline

Latest News

State’s only abortion clinic files petition to re-open next week
WLBT at 4p
City officials to provide update on Jackson’s city-wide boil water notice
City officials to provide update on Jackson’s city-wide boil water notice
City officials to provide update on Jackson’s city-wide boil water notice