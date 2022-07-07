Connect. Shop. Support Local.
ALERT DAY: searing heat, humidity cranks up late week

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS THURSDAY-SATURDAY: As rain chances take a back seat through late week, heat and humidity will be center stage, starting Thursday. Amid mostly to partly sunny skies, expect highs in the lower to middle 90s. With the recent rains and stagnant tropical air, humidity levels will be in critical territory, that could yield ‘feels like’ temperatures over 110 during the peak heating of the day. A few stray storms can’t be ruled out, but more areas than not will stay dry. Lows will bottom out in the middle 70s. By late Saturday – a weak front will approach the region, sparking better chances for showers and storms to lead into Sunday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances will stick around, especially south of I-20 for Sunday with a small burst of drier air briefly. By Monday, the heat and humidity rolls right back into place. An upper disturbance will drift overhead by Tuesday, kicking up another uptick in rain chances through mid-next week. Highs will top out in the lower 90s, though ‘feels like’ temperatures will continue to run in elevated levels.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

