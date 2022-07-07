ALERT DAY FORECAST: Alert Day is in motion today thru Sunday due to the Dangerous Heat Levels we are expecting across the South. Take precautions outdoors and drink plenty of water.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alert Day is in motion for us today and will continue through Saturday.

Thursday thru Saturday, we can expect HOT conditions in our neck of the woods as we see another Heat Advisory in motion across Mississippi.

Heat Index values possible between 111 and 115 across much of the South and Highs in the mid-90s—partly sunny conditions with a 20 percent chance of showers to be possible across the area. Lows during the evening will fall to the upper 70s. Making it a warm evening tonight.

Friday and Saturday show an opportunity for even hotter conditions are possible as we see a significant risk for Heat Indices near 111 across the Northern portions of our viewing area. We see an opportunity for showers each day, with a 20% chance of showers. Highs continue into the low to mid-90s across much of the South. We will see feels-like temperatures increasing well above 110 degrees across the area.

Sunday and Monday, some relief as rain begins to move back into the area. Highs falling back into the low 90s, with Lows falling to the upper 70s. Still feeling the impacts of Heat across the area with Heat Index values as Highs as 105.

Tuesday, Highs return to the mid-90s with mostly sunny conditions, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. As rain pushes in, this is helping our temperatures and bringing our Humidity down.

Wednesday, Highs continue into the low 90s with a 40 percent chance of showers and storms.

