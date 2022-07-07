15-year-old charged with murder after 2-year-old shot in Cleveland, Miss.

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager has been arrested after a toddler was shot and killed in Cleveland, Mississippi.

According to police, a call came in around 8 p.m. on Wednesday concerning a person being shot at an apartment complex.

When they arrived, they were told that the victim was being taken to the hospital by private vehicle. The victim, a 2-year-old, would later pass away due to his injuries.

A 15-year-old, police say, has now been arrested and charged with the child’s murder.

“Due to the nature of the case, information being released to the public is limited,” Cleveland police stated.

