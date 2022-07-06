Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

A Warren Co. man was shot to death in his front yard. His wife and son have now been arrested.

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man’s son and wife have been arrested after he was killed in Warren County on Tuesday night.

According to Sheriff Martin Pace, a 57-year-old man was shot to death in his own front yard shortly after 7 p.m. on Castle Road in the Camelot Subdivision.

That’s in south Warren County, just south of Vicksburg.

Pace says the victim, Jeffery Young, 57, had been shot at least once.

The subsequent investigation resulted in two arrests just after 9:30 Tuesday night. Those arrested were Jeffery Young, Jr., the 23-year-old son of Jeffery Young, and the victim’s wife, Tracie Young, 55.

Jeffery Young has been charged with 1st degree murder and Tracie Young has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Pace says the shooting resulted after a “brief argument” between the father and son, but he did not know the exact details of the fight.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co. on July 4.
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co.
Tributes pour in for teen who drowned in Lake Caroline over July 4th weekend
Tributes pour in for teen who drowned in Lake Caroline over July 4th weekend
Multiple businesses in downtown Jackson vandalized over July 4th weekend
Multiple businesses in downtown Jackson vandalized over July 4th weekend
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Pascagoula teen saves 3 girls, officer after vehicle sinks in river

Latest News

Man shot, killed in his front yard in Warren County
Man shot, killed in his front yard in Warren County
Today at 11 - WLBT
Mississippian bags $35k win in MS Lottery on Independence Day
Mississippian bags $35k win in MS Lottery on Independence Day
The Mississippi Department of Human Services also works with utilities to provide energy...
MDHS offers low-income energy assistance for Miss. families
Thoughts and prayers with a side of fries at local McDonald's
Thoughts and prayers with a side of fries at local McDonald’s