A Warren Co. man was shot to death in his front yard. His wife and son have now been arrested.

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man’s son and wife have been arrested after he was killed in Warren County on Tuesday night.

According to Sheriff Martin Pace, a 57-year-old man was shot to death in his own front yard shortly after 7 p.m. on Castle Road in the Camelot Subdivision.

That’s in south Warren County, just south of Vicksburg.

Pace says the victim, Jeffery Young, 57, had been shot at least once.

The subsequent investigation resulted in two arrests just after 9:30 Tuesday night. Those arrested were Jeffery Young, Jr., the 23-year-old son of Jeffery Young, and the victim’s wife, Tracie Young, 55.

Jeffery Young has been charged with 1st degree murder and Tracie Young has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Pace says the shooting resulted after a “brief argument” between the father and son, but he did not know the exact details of the fight.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.