Special election set for August 9 for LeFleur East Business Improvement District

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some North Jackson property owners will soon determine whether or not they want to pay additional taxes for beautification and extra security.

Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved setting an election for August 9, 2022, for the LeFleur East Business Improvement District.

The measure was approved on a 5-0-2 vote, with Councilmen Kenneth Stokes and Vernon Hartley abstaining.

Up next, the municipal clerk will mail ballots to the affected property owners, who will then have until August 9 to return them to the clerk’s office.

If 60 percent of participating voters cast ballots in favor of the district, beginning in January, business owners would begin paying a special assessment along with the annual property taxes to fund landscaping, additional security, district marketing, and the like.

The tax would be in place for the next 10 years. After that, eligible voters would have an opportunity to reauthorize the assessment.

About half a dozen people attended a public hearing to discuss the matter last month.

“We’ve already had public forums with businesses. This is just the next step,” said LeFleur East President Dr. Clay Hays. “Businesses have been very supportive, so we are excited.

The BID would run along I-55 North from Canton Mart Road to just south of Lakeland Drive, and along Lakeland from the interstate to the Pearl River. Affected owners include those who own Highland Village, Kroger, and the Maywood Mart shopping center.

In all, about 400 parcels in that area would be impacted.

If approved, property owners would pay an additional 7 cents per square foot in ad valorem taxes.

The assessment is expected to generate an estimated $211,775 a year. Of that, $116,476 would go toward landscaping and landscape maintenance, $31,766 would go toward public safety, $21,177 would go toward marketing and $10,589 would go toward administrative costs, according to a budget included in the city council’s packet. The remaining $31,766.21 would be set aside for contingencies.

Funds would be collected by the Hinds County Tax Collector and go to the LeFleur East Foundation, which would be responsible for expending them.

“Right now, to give you perspective, we already do the median along Lakeland from the Pearl River to I-55,” Hays said. “We’ve been doing that for years and it’s pretty nice. We want to be able to have that type of landscaping when you look up I-55 to Old Canton.”

LeFleur East was founded in 2012 as a “super neighborhood association.” Among projects, the group has cleaned up and added new plantings at Exit 100 on I-55 at Northside Drive.

It also received grant money from Hinds County to make median improvements along Lakeland.

Two other business districts currently exist in the capital city, one in downtown Jackson and one in Fondren.

A community improvement district is in place in Belhaven. Unlike BIDs, in CIDs, homeowners also are assessed annually.

Hays said LeFleur East eventually would like to form a CID, but focused on the BID first.

“Once we get that taken care of, we can turn our direction back to the CID,” he said. “We also wanted to see how the process worked with Belhaven, and they were successful, so we’re going to learn from them, too.”

