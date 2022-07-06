Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Police: Man caught flushing stash had nearly 50 pounds of pot

While serving warrants, police in Georgia say a suspect was caught flushing nearly 50 pounds of marijuana down the toilet.(Bibb County Sherriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – Police in Georgia say a man who was caught flushing his stash down the toilet had nearly 50 pounds worth of marijuana.

In a Facebook post, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said their Special Investigations Unit was called to a home Tuesday morning to serve several arrest warrants on 42-year-old Joseph Benjamin Griffin II.

While serving the warrants, the sheriff’s office said task force members discovered Griffin was attempting to flush a large amount of pot.

The Special Investigations unit arrived and gained permission to search the home and Griffin’s rental car, finding about 47 pounds of marijuana in the home.

They then searched Griffin’s vehicle where they found more bags of prepackaged marijuana, a handgun and $12,600 in cash.

Griffin was then arrested for the warrants that were served and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, an alcohol offense, possession of a firearm during the commission to commit certain felonies, fleeing or eluding a police officer, three counts of traffic or motor vehicle offenses and aggressive driving. Police say Griffin also violated his probation.

Griffin is currently being held in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

