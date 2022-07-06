National educational non-profit is hiring math tutors for JPS

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Here’s an opportunity for retired teachers, college students or math lovers. Tutors are needed in the Jackson Public Schools for some students who may have fallen behind during the pandemic. A national non-profit organization is willing to pay you to help.

The Mississippi Department of Education’s latest data reports that only 31.5 percent of students are proficient in math. The national non-profit AMPACT is working to improve math scores through the Mississippi Math Corps program. The organization is searching for tutors for JPS fourth through eighth-graders.

“Our program helps bridge the gap for students, the parents and the teacher,” said Mississippi Programs Director Karla Edwards.

The organization is currently filling positions for eight JPS schools. Applicants must be 18 years old with a high school diploma.

“We’re trying to help them build their skills so they can be prepared for algebra,” said Edwards. “Many students don’t understand that we use math in our everyday lives and we need that for success”.

Approved tutors will work in the classrooms and undergo two weeks of initial training with follow-up training during the school year.

“Our tutors are paid with a bi-weekly stipend,” added Edwards. “We have a recent increase of $100.00 for our full-time, and our part-time will receive $900.00 bi-weekly and our part time will receive $650.00″.

At the completion, tutors can receive up to $4,500.00. The program is serving 17 JPS sites. Last year 570 students, including 300 in math received the educational assistance.

Tutors will begin on August 15th. Visit www.join.readingandmath.org to learn more or apply.

