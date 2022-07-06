Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Missing Mississippi man’s dog found in Alcorn County

Missing Mississippi man’s dog found in Alcorn County
Missing Mississippi man’s dog found in Alcorn County(WTVA/WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACINTO, Miss. (WTVA) - The dog last seen with a missing Alcorn County man returned home Wednesday morning.

According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, the dog, named Buddy, is back with the family of Wade Davis.

Davis was out walking Buddy on June 22 when the two disappeared. Davis has not been seen since.

Search and rescue members saw a dog on Tuesday while at the intersection of Highways 356 and 367.

They tried to capture the dog, but it ran away in the area where Davis was last known to be. The family confirmed the dog to be Buddy.

Following his rescue, the dog was taken to a veterinarian. The family hopes to use a tracking collar to find Davis.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co.
Tributes pour in for teen who drowned in Lake Caroline over July 4th weekend
Tributes pour in for teen who drowned in Lake Caroline over July 4th weekend
Multiple businesses in downtown Jackson vandalized over July 4th weekend
Multiple businesses in downtown Jackson vandalized over July 4th weekend
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Pascagoula teen saves 3 girls, officer after vehicle sinks in river

Latest News

Man shot, killed in his front yard in Warren County
Man shot, killed in his front yard in Warren County
Today at 11: Barbie Bassett tries yellow watermelon and Wilson Stribling discusses its...
Today at 11: Barbie Bassett tries yellow watermelon and Wilson Stribling discusses its Viagra-like properties
Mississippian bags $35k win in MS Lottery on Independence Day
Mississippian bags $35k win in MS Lottery on Independence Day
The Mississippi Department of Human Services also works with utilities to provide energy...
MDHS offers low-income energy assistance for Miss. families