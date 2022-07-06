MFN helps churches feed seniors during lean times for the agency

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many of you may be feasting on July 4th leftovers from the big barbecue, but some elderly residents are wondering where they will get their next meal. Area churches are filling the gap those on fixed incomes face, turning to a constant source that itself is in need of help.

“If it wasn’t for Mississippi Food Network, I don’t know what would happen,” said Kenta Clemons.

She is vice president of the Grace Inspirational Food Pantry and is preparing for this month’s church food giveaway. Grace Inspiration Baptist Church is located on Grand Avenue in west Jackson and feeds 300 seniors each month, a number that has increased from 30 to nearly 600 in just four years. With rising inflation, they’ve seen an even greater need on the past few months.

“It’s more seniors than anything, and that is what we’re most concerned about,” said Clemons. “A lot of hunger. People have to make choices whether to buy medicine or to buy food.”

Since January, the pantry has received roughly 150,000 pounds of food from MFN. Most of the seniors the church serves live in the low-income community.

“We’re hoping that it’s helping our seniors to make their ends meet,” said Cassandra Mobley, MFN Director of Agency Relations and Programs.

Grace Inspiration is just one of the hundreds of churches MFN provides boxed meals and fruit. Its senior grocery program serves 2,400 seniors a month in 11 counties.

“It costs us about $140.00 a year to serve each senior,” said Mobley. “Any help that we can get this time of year would be a lot of help to us and a lot of help to our seniors we’re trying to serve.”

Shelves are emptying at MFN. Donations are down, but the hunger is rising.

“So many needy elderly people, you know a lot of those people do not have cars,” added Clemons. “They do not have transportation. They do not have food.”

Grace Inspirational Pantry’s next food giveaway is Saturday, July 16, from 8-10 a.m.

To make a donation to the Mississippi Food Network or for more information, go to www.msfoodnetwork.org.

