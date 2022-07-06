MDHS offers low-income energy assistance for Miss. families

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - With the rising summer temperatures come rising energy bills.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides financial assistance to eligible households for managing costs associated with:

Home energy bills

Energy crisis

Purchase, repair or replacement of air conditioners and heaters

To be eligible for LIHEAP, an applicant’s household income must be at or below 60% of the state median income (approximately $27,906) to qualify for these programs.

“Rising temperatures and fuel costs are having an impact on Mississippians,” said Robert G. (Bob) Anderson, Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services. “For many, LIHEAP and the Power to Care programs serve as a lifeline. Connecting these important resources to our neighbors is critical to our mission of offering Mississippians young and old tangible help today to create a lasting hope for tomorrow.”

For residents who do not meet the eligibility criteria for LIHEAP, The Mississippi Department of Human Services works with utilities to provide energy assistance to low-income households across the state.

Entergy Mississippi’s The Power to Care Program, administered by the Salvation Army, provides bill payment assistance to low-income elderly and disabled customers. Employees and customers contribute to this fund. Their donations are matched dollar-for-dollar by Entergy shareholders up to $500k.

MDHS is working with Entergy and other energy providers to ensure that the people of Mississippi have access to affordable utilities and assistance with budgeting. Mississippi’s energy providers offer resources and programs to assist their customers with bill payments.

You can contact your utility company or electric cooperative to ask about specific programs suited to your needs. For more information or to register for utility assistance through MDHS, please visit https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/energy-assistance-programs-benefit-mississippi-families/ or call 601-359-4500.

