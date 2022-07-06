Man shot, killed in his front yard in Warren County

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County law enforcement is investigating a deadly shooting tonight.

Sheriff Martin Pace says a 57-year-old man was shot and killed in his own front yard shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of Castle Road in the Camelot Subdivision.

That’s in south Warren County, just south of Vicksburg. Sheriff Pace says the victim had been shot at least once.

The Warren County Coroner was on the scene. At this point, the names of the victim and possible suspect have not been released, and a motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.

Sheriff Pace says the investigation is ongoing and will give 3 on Your Side updated information as soon as it is available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.