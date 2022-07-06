JSU Alum featured in Time Magazine with ‘world’s most downloaded educational video game’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University alum Felisa Ford was recently awarded a feature in Time Magazine for her project and “one of the most downloaded educational games,”, “Good Trouble.”

“Good Trouble,” an extension to the education edition of Minecraft, is a civil rights video game designed to educate the user on the history of social justice and civil rights and was named after a phrase from the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

Ford realized her passion for social justice as an undergraduate while studying at JSU, where she majored in political science.

“My foundation at Jackson State really fosters my love for wanting to go deeper in this area [political science], and so I became a teacher,” said Ford, “I became a digital learning specialist in 2015 in APS, and this is where my passion took off because I saw how I could use technology to impact learning at a deeper level for students.”

Ford was able to combine her interests in social justice and technology to invent the video game. She felt it was necessary for children to be further educated in social justice following the death of George Floyd.

She declared that “this was an opportunity to bring social justice content into a platform that children could understand and could receive.” Ford wanted the students to know that “we may all look different, but we all bring value, we all have stories to tell, and we all have words.”

Felicia Ford worked closely with Microsoft to “design a video game that educates children on how the social justice movement shaped the world,” according to university communications.

The game is designed to guide students through periods in the history of social justice movements. Ford stated that she and the Minecraft team believed educators could become equipped with the tools to respond to learners curious about social justice and have a conversation about it.

We didn’t want it to just be about the Black Lives Matter movement because we knew it was so much bigger,” shared Ford. “The purpose of these lessons was to amplify the voices of people of color. We wanted the students to take away that these were ordinary people who did extraordinary things by standing up for the rights of others.”

“Good Trouble” has accumulated over 3 million downloads as of May 2021, reflecting the need for more recognition regarding social justice.

“Based on the number of downloads that we’ve had globally, it just tells us that there’s a need for content like this and that people are receptive to it,” stated Ford. “Our hope was that students would be able to open their minds and gain empathy and understanding for others.”

