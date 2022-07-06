Jackson residents ask the State for help as stray bullets hit homes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Crime in the capital city is causing fear among residents who put down roots here years ago. But those same Jacksonians are considering leaving because of stray bullets.

“This city is under siege. I mean, these kids have taken over and something has got to be done,” Jackson resident, Janine Coleman, said.

They fear for their lives even when inside their own homes.

“I was praying and first thing I heard, gunfire. Two or three different guns and I hit the floor,” West Jackson resident, Willie Corbett said.

“The bullets were going by our heads. They were shooting at the guy they hit,” resident Johnny White explained.

Coleman, a long time West Jackson resident, said innocent people are just taking bullets that have no name on them and being caught in the crossfire.

“The car coming down the street shooting at that house, across from me. And later, I saw them come out the house, the three young men shooting at the car. I moved away from the window and just as I moved away from the window, three bullet shots came through my window,” Coleman said.

Residents said they can’t take much more of the violence. While some said they would like to leave, many either can’t afford to move or are deeply rooted in their neighborhoods.

Corbett believes the state needs to step in and fill the gaps for city safety.

“It seems like the police ain’t doing enough. I know they’re doing all they can but we need someone else to get in and that’s the government. We’re asking them to come help give us the help the police and the law enforcement,” Corbett said.

Coleman said watching her home city fall into the hands of violent juveniles makes her upset -- and without quick change, another innocent life could be taken at any moment.

“We never had a problem like this before. Now, all of a sudden, children are walking around with guns. I am afraid to get in my car and drive down the street,” Coleman explained. “Bullets have been shot up in the air, shot across the street at somebody else. And if they hit me, I’m just a dead person. And that is going to be done a bad match. My children just going to have to bury me.”

