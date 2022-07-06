Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘I set my mind to it’: Diving 358 feet in less than 3 minutes, swimmer breaks national record

A diver from Hawaii has broken the USA Men’s National Freediving Record.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A diver from Hawaii has broken the USA Men’s National Freediving Record.

During the International Association for the Development of Apnea (AIDA) depth championships in the Philippines last week, Kurt Chambers completed a self-powered dive to 358 feet on a single breath of air.

The record dive took two minutes and 54 seconds.

The Kailua-Kona native is now the deepest competitive free diver in all of North America.

“At some point I went ahead and set my mind on it, even if it was kind of an ambitious goal to reach those numbers based on where I was at,” Chambers said. “I set my mind to it and ended up being successful.”

Chambers teaches freediving courses in Hawaii.

He holds 10 national records.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KGMB Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co.
Tributes pour in for teen who drowned in Lake Caroline over July 4th weekend
Tributes pour in for teen who drowned in Lake Caroline over July 4th weekend
Multiple businesses in downtown Jackson vandalized over July 4th weekend
Multiple businesses in downtown Jackson vandalized over July 4th weekend
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Pascagoula teen saves 3 girls, officer after vehicle sinks in river

Latest News

Man shot, killed in his front yard in Warren County
Man shot, killed in his front yard in Warren County
Richmond's police chief said a “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating there was an...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
WLBT at 5p
FILE PHOTO - Governors in at least a dozen states have taken action this year by refusing to...
States move to protect abortion from prosecutions elsewhere