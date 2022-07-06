Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘I heard a beating on the door’: Vicksburg family escapes fire with neighbors’ help

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg family is safe Thursday morning after escaping a fire at their home while they were sleeping.

Fire crews worked to put out the flames that also engulfed two of the family’s cars on Jeff Davis Road, according to Vicksburg Daily News.

The homeowner, Joseph Gaines, said everyone was asleep inside when the fire broke out, but they were awakened by a neighbor.

“I heard a beating on the door,” the homeowner, Joseph Gaines said. “A young lady at the door said that our house was on fire. So when I ran out of the house I looked over to the left of the garage. Both of the cars were on fire. That’s pretty much it - we called 911.”

Gaines says the family also got their dog out safely.

There are no details yet about what may have caused the fire.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co. on July 4.
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co.
Tributes pour in for teen who drowned in Lake Caroline over July 4th weekend
Tributes pour in for teen who drowned in Lake Caroline over July 4th weekend
Multiple businesses in downtown Jackson vandalized over July 4th weekend
Multiple businesses in downtown Jackson vandalized over July 4th weekend
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Pascagoula teen saves 3 girls, officer after vehicle sinks in river

Latest News

Man shot, killed in his front yard in Warren County
Man shot, killed in his front yard in Warren County
‘I heard a beating on the door’: Vicksburg family awakes to fire, escapes
‘I heard a beating on the door’: Vicksburg family awakes to fire, escapes
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: high heat stress expected mid-late week
Man shot, killed in his front yard in Warren County