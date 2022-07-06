‘I heard a beating on the door’: Vicksburg family escapes fire with neighbors’ help

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg family is safe Thursday morning after escaping a fire at their home while they were sleeping.

Fire crews worked to put out the flames that also engulfed two of the family’s cars on Jeff Davis Road, according to Vicksburg Daily News.

The homeowner, Joseph Gaines, said everyone was asleep inside when the fire broke out, but they were awakened by a neighbor.

“I heard a beating on the door,” the homeowner, Joseph Gaines said. “A young lady at the door said that our house was on fire. So when I ran out of the house I looked over to the left of the garage. Both of the cars were on fire. That’s pretty much it - we called 911.”

Gaines says the family also got their dog out safely.

There are no details yet about what may have caused the fire.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.