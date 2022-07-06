First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are issued for parts of Mississippi. This is a dangerous combination of heat that will peak in intensity this week beginning Thursday and lasting through Saturday. Alert Days are in effect for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the middle 90s with a heat index within a few degrees of 110. Only isolated showers are possible for the rest of this week. A better chance for showers will kick in Sunday into early next week, resulting in slightly cooler temperatures. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72. Wednesday’s high in Jackson reached 93 degrees. Sunrise is 6am and the sunset is 8:10pm. The National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any activity for development in the tropics over the next 3 to 5 days.

