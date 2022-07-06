First Alert Forecast: high heat stress expected mid-late week

WEDNESDAY: Weak surface high pressure will slip farther south for mid-part of the work week, putting a lid on some of the rain coverage. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Widely scattered showers and storms will be possible, for some, through the afternoon hours. With the humidity levels, expect ‘feels like’ temperatures to run closer to 105-110° by the afternoon hours. Take extra precautions if you must be outside for any prolonged period. Lows will drop back into the lower to middle 70s.

ALERT DAY THURSDAY: As rain chances take a back seat through late week, heat and humidity will be center stage, starting Thursday. Amid mostly to partly sunny skies, expect highs in the lower to middle 90s. With the recent rains and stagnant tropical air, humidity levels will be in critical territory, that could yield ‘feels like’ temperatures over 110 during the peak heating of the day. A stray storm or two can’t be ruled out, but more areas than not will stay dry. Lows will bottom out in the middle 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With deep tropical moisture hanging, humidity levels will remain at critical levels Friday and Saturday – prompting ALERT DAY designation. Stray storm chances Friday will keep cooling relief at a premium; while heat and humidity will be at a maximum. ‘Feels like’ temperatures pushing ‘excessive heat’ criteria, over 110-115 degrees. A front will approach the region by late Saturday into Sunday – bringing better chances for rain, before finally scouring out some of the deep moisture plume. Heat will tend to rebound quickly into early next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.