First Alert Forecast: Another HOT day in store for us as we see Heat Indices reach near 108. Alert Days are in motion Thursday thru Saturday due to the Humid and Hot conditions we are expecting!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

We are expected to see another HOT day this Wednesday. So far this morning and early afternoon, we have been mostly overcast across much of the Jackson/Metro. As we move more into the afternoon our cloudy conditions are expected to break apart and more sunshine will be possible during the afternoon. This will allow us to heat up across the area.

Wednesday and Thursday we can expect HOT conditions to continue in our neck of the woods as we see another Heat Advisory in motion across Mississippi.

Heat Index values are upwards of 105 and Highs in the low 90s—partly sunny conditions with a 40 percent chance of showers to be possible across the area. Lows during the evening will fall to the upper 70s. Making hot evening on Wednesday.

Friday and Saturday show an opportunity for even hotter conditions are possible as we see a significant risk for Heat Indices near 111 across the Northern portions of our viewing area. We see an opportunity for showers each day, with a 30% chance of showers. Highs continue into the low to mid-90s across much of the South. We will see feels-like temperatures increasing well above 110 degrees across the area.

Thursday - Saturday, we are under Alert Days due to the extreme heat and humidity across the area.

Sunday and Monday, some relief as rain begins to move back into the area. Highs falling back into the low 90s with Lows falling to the upper 70s. Still feeling the impacts of Heat across the area with Heat Index values as Highs as 105.

Tuesday, Highs return to the mid-90s with mostly sunny conditions with a 20% chance of showers.

