Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Downtown Jackson businesses vandalized over the holiday weekend

By Christopher Fields
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple businesses in the heart of downtown Jackson were hit hard by vandalism over the July 4th weekend.

After returning from the holiday today, some business owners walked into what they say is a nightmare after finding their stores filled with broken glass and trashed by vandals.

Those stores include Kiefer’s, Steve’s and Shiro restaurant, along with a drive-thru Bancorp South ATM.

You can see it was gutted out and ripped to pieces. Business owners say they are shocked and saddened.

“Some people had stuff stolen, and some people didn’t. This happened to my store on Lamar street about two years ago. They broke the window and never came in the store three times in one week. It’s in the middle of the night, and I don’t know how much you can do in the middle of the night. Maybe more cameras?”

Business owners tell us Jackson Police are now investigating these crimes.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co.
Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co. on July 4.
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Gov. Phil Bryant will lead the Mississippi delegation at the GOP convention in Tampa next week.
‘It doesn’t look good’: At 3-year mark, more questions than answers in Mississippi welfare fraud scandal
Tributes pour in for teen who drowned in Lake Caroline over July 4th weekend
Tributes pour in for teen who drowned in Lake Caroline over July 4th weekend
Foye Wade Davis
Family offers $5,000 reward in disappearance of missing Mississippi man

Latest News

MFN helps churches feed seniors during lean times for the agency
No committed time frame of when Jackson’s city-wide boil water notice will end
Local women's clinic braces for influx of expecting mothers
Attempt to block abortion ban denied in Hinds County Chancery Court
Attempt to block abortion ban denied in Hinds County Chancery Court