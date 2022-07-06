Downtown Jackson businesses vandalized over the holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple businesses in the heart of downtown Jackson were hit hard by vandalism over the July 4th weekend.

After returning from the holiday today, some business owners walked into what they say is a nightmare after finding their stores filled with broken glass and trashed by vandals.

Those stores include Kiefer’s, Steve’s and Shiro restaurant, along with a drive-thru Bancorp South ATM.

You can see it was gutted out and ripped to pieces. Business owners say they are shocked and saddened.

“Some people had stuff stolen, and some people didn’t. This happened to my store on Lamar street about two years ago. They broke the window and never came in the store three times in one week. It’s in the middle of the night, and I don’t know how much you can do in the middle of the night. Maybe more cameras?”

Business owners tell us Jackson Police are now investigating these crimes.

