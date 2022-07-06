Coroner: Man dies after motorcycle crash in Rankin Co.
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man died after a motorcycle crash in Rankin County on Tuesday.
The information comes from Rankin County Coroner David Ruth.
Coroner Ruth says 49-year-old Danial Reinbott of Florence died on Hickory Ridge Road as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash.
