Coroner: Man dies after motorcycle crash in Rankin Co.

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man died after a motorcycle crash in Rankin County on Tuesday.

The information comes from Rankin County Coroner David Ruth.

Coroner Ruth says 49-year-old Danial Reinbott of Florence died on Hickory Ridge Road as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash.

