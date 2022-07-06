Approximately 240 customers in Byram without power Wed. afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Entergy Mississippi officials hope to have power restored around 5:30 Wednesday afternoon for the roughly 240 customers in Byram who are currently in the dark.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., the power went out for about 1,420 customers in the Byram area after a cross arm broke on an electrical pole along Siwell Road, said Entergy spokeswoman Mara Hartmann.

“We were able to isolate and energize about 1,180 of those customers pretty quickly. That left 240 who were still out,” she said. “Those customers, we expect to restore by 5:30 this afternoon.”

Hartmann did not know what caused the cross arm to break.

“The good thing is we got most of them back on,” she said.

Customers affected include homes and businesses along Siwell Road from Henderson Road East to the Hinds County Parkway, as well as along Olive Bridge Cove, Siwell Meadows Drive, Byram Meadows Drive, and Country Bend Place.

