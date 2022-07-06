6A State Champion, Southern Miss commit named First Team All-American

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
6A State Champion, Southern Miss commit touted Frist team All-American(Garrett Busby)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Northwest Rankin High School standout and recent MHSAA 6A baseball state champion winner Nick Monistere was named as a Max Preps first-team All-American on Wednesday, July 6.

The Southern Miss commit acted as an ace on the mound and led his team at the plate during the Cougars’ 2022 championship-winning campaign.

As a pitcher, Monistere finished the season with a record of 11-1 on the mound with a 1.53 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 73 innings pitched.

the All-American batted .425 with 36 RBIs, 12 doubles, and 8 home runs while at NWRHS.

