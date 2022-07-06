Connect. Shop. Support Local.
17-year-old victim won’t say who shot him, JPD says

Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police say they need your help solving a recent shooting after the victim refuses to talk.

Wednesday, police say they responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Prentiss Street.

A 17-year-old was shot twice but survived.

According to the department, “the victim is uncooperative with the police and refuses to give information about this incident.”

If you have any information, please contact CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-TIPS or call JPD at (601) 960-1278.

