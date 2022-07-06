Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

12 new markers to go up along the Mississippi Freedom Trail

12 new markers will be added to the Mississippi Freedom Trail by the end of 2024.
12 new markers will be added to the Mississippi Freedom Trail by the end of 2024.(Mississippi Humanities Council)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A dozen new sites have been selected to highlight historic places and people that played a pivotal role in the Civil Rights Movement.

Wednesday, the Mississippi Humanities Council announced that the new sites have been selected to receive a marker on the Mississippi Freedom Trail.

The markers, which are being funded in part with special federal funds to support tourism development, will be in place by the end of 2024.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with Visit Mississippi to preserve and promote Mississippi’s vital civil rights history,” said MHC Executive Director Dr. Stuart Rockoff. “Our hope is these markers not only attract tourists but also strengthen our communities by helping all Mississippians appreciate our state’s vital civil rights history.”

The new markers include:

  • Victoria Gray Adams - Hattiesburg
  • Berglund School protests - McComb
  • Dorie and Joyce Ladner - Palmers Crossing
  • Henry Reaves and the Benton Co. Movement - Benton County
  • Alexander v. Holmes - Lexington
  • Grenada School Integration Crisis - Grenada
  • Lawrence Guyot - Pass Christian
  • Annie Devine - Canton
  • United League of Mississippi - Holly Springs
  • Meridian Movement - Meridian
  • Benjamin Murph and the Laurel Movement - Laurel
  • Natchez NAACP Headquarters - Natchez

The information on the markers will be researched and written by scholars and dedicated in 2023 and 2024.

Eight additional markers will be selected by the committee from an open application process. The first deadline for these Freedom Trail applications will be September 1.

To learn more about the Mississippi Freedom Trail and to apply for a marker, visit www.mshumanities.org.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co.
Tributes pour in for teen who drowned in Lake Caroline over July 4th weekend
Tributes pour in for teen who drowned in Lake Caroline over July 4th weekend
Multiple businesses in downtown Jackson vandalized over July 4th weekend
Multiple businesses in downtown Jackson vandalized over July 4th weekend
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Pascagoula teen saves 3 girls, officer after vehicle sinks in river

Latest News

Man shot, killed in his front yard in Warren County
Man shot, killed in his front yard in Warren County
Math tutors needed for JPS students this fall.
National educational non-profit is hiring math tutors for JPS
Jackson Police Department
17-year-old victim won’t say who shot him, JPD says
Residents ask for help as stray bullets hit their homes.
Jackson residents ask the State for help as stray bullets hit homes
Hinds County Chancery Court Source: WLBT
Hearing slated for Friday in case that could determine whether mayor can veto a council no-vote