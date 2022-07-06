Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in back on July 4

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 11-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in the back on July 4.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn of the Jackson Police Department said the boy was shooting fireworks with other kids in the neighborhood when he was suddenly shot once in the back with a gun.

JPD says it happened on Tara Road in Jackson.

Now, investigators are trying to determine where the shot came from.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355- TIPS (8477).

