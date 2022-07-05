Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Teen arrested for possession of a stolen firearm in Vicksburg

Tayvion Pope
Tayvion Pope(Vicksburg Police Department)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was arrested on July 1 for possession of a stolen firearm in Vicksburg.

Vicksburg Police Department says the weapon was confiscated from Tayvion Pope, 19, on May 30, 2022, and was found to have been stolen in 2021.

According to VPD, Pope received a $5,000 bond after appearing in Vicksburg Municipal Court before Judge Angela Carpenter on July 1. He was bound over to the Warren County grand jury.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co.
Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co. on July 4.
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Gov. Phil Bryant will lead the Mississippi delegation at the GOP convention in Tampa next week.
‘It doesn’t look good’: At 3-year mark, more questions than answers in Mississippi welfare fraud scandal
Foye Wade Davis
Family offers $5,000 reward in disappearance of missing Mississippi man
Auditor Shad White speaking at a previous media briefing.
‘Seeks to waste the time of the court’ | Auditor responds to motion to disqualify him in Hinds Co. embezzlement case

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
Bradford Freeman, last surviving member of ‘Band of Brothers,’ dies at 97
Bradford Freeman, last surviving member of ‘Band of Brothers,’ dies at 97
Pro-abortion protesters in Jackson.
Jackson Women’s Health Org. loses bid to temporarily block state’s abortion ban from going into effect