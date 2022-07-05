Teen arrested for possession of a stolen firearm in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was arrested on July 1 for possession of a stolen firearm in Vicksburg.

Vicksburg Police Department says the weapon was confiscated from Tayvion Pope, 19, on May 30, 2022, and was found to have been stolen in 2021.

According to VPD, Pope received a $5,000 bond after appearing in Vicksburg Municipal Court before Judge Angela Carpenter on July 1. He was bound over to the Warren County grand jury.

