Tchula police looking for two people after man seriously injured in shooting

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TCHULA, Miss. (WLBT) - The Tchula Police Department is looking for two men wanted in a shooting investigation.

Assistant Chief Minnie Steverson said Clifton and Reginald Newton are wanted for questioning.

The chief said a shooting occurred Friday, July 1 on Poplar Street.

TPD would only say there was some type of altercation between the Newtons and Stony Baker.

Baker was shot multiple times and is currently in the hospital with serious injuries.

No additional details were provided about the shooting.

If you have any information, you are urged to call TPD at (662) 235-5112.

