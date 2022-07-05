No committed time frame of when Jackson’s city-wide boil water notice will end

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City officials provided an update on Jackson’s city-wide boil water notice Tuesday evening.

The entire city of Jackson was placed under the boil water notice on June 24.

According to officials, the level of turbidity in the water is still not where it needs to be in order for the boil water notice to end.

The boil water notice, they said, will remain in place until acceptable levels are reached.

“The City cannot commit to a specific timeline,” officials said, “but the goal is to be off the notice by the end of the week.”

Officials say they have reached out to outside contractors to help update the O. B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant and have signed off on a mutual aid agreement with the Rural Water Association that will provide additional resources such as maintenance crews.

“We understand how important this issue is to residents and businesses and will provide an update as the situation develops,” they concluded. “Thank you for your patience.”

The city says it plans to have a distribution site available every day until the boil water notices are lifted.

