Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

No committed time frame of when Jackson’s city-wide boil water notice will end

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City officials provided an update on Jackson’s city-wide boil water notice Tuesday evening.

The entire city of Jackson was placed under the boil water notice on June 24.

According to officials, the level of turbidity in the water is still not where it needs to be in order for the boil water notice to end.

The boil water notice, they said, will remain in place until acceptable levels are reached.

“The City cannot commit to a specific timeline,” officials said, “but the goal is to be off the notice by the end of the week.”

Officials say they have reached out to outside contractors to help update the O. B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant and have signed off on a mutual aid agreement with the Rural Water Association that will provide additional resources such as maintenance crews.

“We understand how important this issue is to residents and businesses and will provide an update as the situation develops,” they concluded. “Thank you for your patience.”

The city says it plans to have a distribution site available every day until the boil water notices are lifted.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co.
Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co. on July 4.
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Gov. Phil Bryant will lead the Mississippi delegation at the GOP convention in Tampa next week.
‘It doesn’t look good’: At 3-year mark, more questions than answers in Mississippi welfare fraud scandal
Foye Wade Davis
Family offers $5,000 reward in disappearance of missing Mississippi man
Auditor Shad White speaking at a previous media briefing.
‘Seeks to waste the time of the court’ | Auditor responds to motion to disqualify him in Hinds Co. embezzlement case

Latest News

Tayvion Pope
Teen arrested for possession of a stolen firearm in Vicksburg
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
Bradford Freeman, last surviving member of ‘Band of Brothers,’ dies at 97
Bradford Freeman, last surviving member of ‘Band of Brothers,’ dies at 97
Pro-abortion protesters in Jackson.
Jackson Women’s Health Org. loses bid to temporarily block state’s abortion ban from going into effect