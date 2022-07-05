Multiple businesses in downtown Jackson vandalized over July 4th weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple businesses in downtown Jackson were vandalized over the July 4th weekend.

After returning from the holiday on Tuesday, some business owners walked into what they say is a nightmare after finding that their stores were broken into and trashed.

Kiefer’s, Steve’s and Shiro restaurants along with a Bancorp South ATM machine were all vandalized.

JPD is currently investigating.

